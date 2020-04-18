Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 7,611 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

