Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $179.24. 20,574,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

