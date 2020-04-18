Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 647,632 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $101,549,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.09.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

