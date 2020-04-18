Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 12,483 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,627. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

