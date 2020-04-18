Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,358 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in BP by 229.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:BP traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $23.43. 14,872,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,009,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

