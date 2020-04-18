Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,964 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,174,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

