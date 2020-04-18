Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 990 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 8,266,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,579. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

