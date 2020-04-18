Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $88,000. AXA increased its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $190.81. 1,407,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.10.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

