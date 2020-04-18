Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.56.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. 2,018,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

