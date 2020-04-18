Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. 1,233,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,282. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

