Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $89,422,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

