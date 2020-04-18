Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.42. 3,747,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,638. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

