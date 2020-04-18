Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,168. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

