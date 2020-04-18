Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

USB traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

