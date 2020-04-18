Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

