Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. 766,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

