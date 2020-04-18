Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $19.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,277,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.