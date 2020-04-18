Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after buying an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

