Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

