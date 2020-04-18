Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 6,071 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $234.97. 2,830,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

