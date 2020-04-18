Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 10,775,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766,391. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

