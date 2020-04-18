Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

ROST stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,954. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

