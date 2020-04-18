Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

