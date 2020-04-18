Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 1,536,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50.

