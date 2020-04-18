Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,630 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

