Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,017 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

