Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,222 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.