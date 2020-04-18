Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,241 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

