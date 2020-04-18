Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 564 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.