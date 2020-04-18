Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,668. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

