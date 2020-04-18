Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 874,095 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 668,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 554,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.36.

Shares of NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during trading on Friday. 2,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

