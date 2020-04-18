Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Raytheon worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.36.

Shares of NYSE RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

