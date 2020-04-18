RDL Financial Inc. Acquires 637 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 168,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 2,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. 2,517,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

