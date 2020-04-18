RDL Financial Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $43.08. 5,485,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

