RDL Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 5.6% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 8,528,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

