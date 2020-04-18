RDL Financial Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,518 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

