RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

