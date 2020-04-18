RDL Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $109.04. 227,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.