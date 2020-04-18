RDL Financial Inc. Sells 2,486 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,571. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.12 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

