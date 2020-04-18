RDL Financial Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $150.41. 2,113,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $151.53.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

