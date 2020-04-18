Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recordati from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

RCDTF stock remained flat at $$41.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. Recordati has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $41.02.

Recordati Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.