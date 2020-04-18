Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,805 shares of company stock worth $1,186,410 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,117. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

