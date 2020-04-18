Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 740 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $99,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,088,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,065. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

