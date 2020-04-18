Regent Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,186,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,995. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.