Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Raymond James downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. 14,514,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,601,270. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

