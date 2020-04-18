Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UNH stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,822,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

