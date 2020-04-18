Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE ET traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,350,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,075,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.