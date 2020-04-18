Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 10,425,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722,334. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

