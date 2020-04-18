Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

