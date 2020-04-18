Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,827,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

